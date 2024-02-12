In a heartwarming sighting, UK's First Lady, Akshata Murty, was spotted enjoying some family time in Bengaluru alongside her father, NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys. The pair were photographed at the iconic Corner House in Jayanagar, indulging in ice cream together. Dressed casually, they posed for a heartwarming picture, holding their ice cream cups. The picture shared by X user Adarsh Hegde has gone viral on social media. UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Told by Police To Put Pet Dog on Leash in Hyde Park (Watch Video).

Akshata Murty and NR Narayana Murthy Enjoy Ice Cream in Bengaluru

Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar Bangaluru...🙂@RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/5O4IdyuLvK — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) February 12, 2024

