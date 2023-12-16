Incidents of finding insects in food, whether ordered online or served at an eatery, have virtually become a daily occurrence. This unnerving practice resurfaced in Bengaluru when a resident by the name of Harshitha had a bad experience with her food. She was surprised to see a dead cockroach in her chicken fried rice after placing her order. She posted a video of the occurrence on social media, expressed her displeasure, and asked the online food delivery platform Zomato to provide a "immediate resolution." She had placed her order at Tapri By The Corner, a restaurant located in Koramangala 5th Block, according to her post. After her post went viral, the company acknowledged the problem on X (formerly Twitter). Hyderabad Man Discovers Dead Cockroach in Biryani Ordered Via Food Delivery App Zomato, Pics Surface.

Bengaluru Woman Discovers Dead Cockroach in Food Ordered Via Online App

@deepigoyal @jagograhakjago @zomato I orderd chicken fried rice in zomato from restaurent "TAPRI BY THE CORNER". I got cockroach in my food. Absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution. #Zomato #FoodSafety" pic.twitter.com/f0JEqpKNSJ — Harshitha (@Harshit99115881) December 12, 2023

Zomato Responds After Video Goes Viral

That's really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling :( Could you please help us with your registered contact number/ Order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately? https://t.co/e0YlFnEOoY — zomato care (@zomatocare) December 12, 2023

