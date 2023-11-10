Bhupendra Jogi is back again. Bhupendra Jogi known for his famous “Naam Bataiye” viral video during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018 is back in the spotlight again, this time with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The video has been posted by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his official Instagram as a reel and has made people laugh out loud. In the video, Chouhan is seen asking questions on similar lines to Bhupendra Jogi which made him famous during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018. Chouhan asks Jogi about his name and familiarity with government schemes, similar to the format of the original video which had made him viral. In the video, Chouhan can be seen asking Jogi "kya naam hai apka?", to which the man replies "Bhupendra Jogi. Chouhan then asks, "Aapne meri yojanao ke baare mein suna hai." To this, Jogi replies "Haan." Then Chouhan asks "Naam bataiye” to which Jogi, in his own style, replies with what made him popular, “Bhupendra Jogi” and the duo break into laughter. YouTuber Lights Black Snake Firecrackers on Railway Tracks Near Dantra Station in Rajasthan's Jaipur, RPF Alerted After Video Goes Viral.

Shivraj Singh Meets Bhupendra Jogi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@chouhanshivrajsingh)

