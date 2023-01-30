A group of hunters stumbled across what they claimed to be "bigfoot tracks" in the snowy woodland of New Mexico, US. The huge monster-sized footprints of the unknown creature were a staggering 8 feet apart. The picture of the creepy footmarks was shared on Reddit, and online users didn't seem quite convinced by the idea. Some people didn't assume they were prints at all, but rather where a rabbit or a small creature had been jumping and resting. Bigfoot Found in Real Life? Men Claim To Spot Sasquatch, a Mysterious Hairy Creature Purportedly Running Through Tress in Viral Video.

Sasquatch's Footmarks?

