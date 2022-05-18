Sonu Kumar, a class 6 student from Bihar who recently met CM Nitish Kumar during his Nalanda visit urged him to provide him with quality education. "I requested CM to provide me with quality education. My father does not give me enough money for studies as he spends all of it on alcohol," Kumar said. In a video that is going viral on social media, the class 6 student is seen talking about liquor problem in Bihar and also tells how liquor prohibition will be successful in the state. On the other hand, another video shows the young boy saying that he wants to become an IAS officer and wants to work together instead of working under someone.

Check tweets and viral videos:

Bihar| Sonu Kumar, a class 6 student urged CM Nitish Kumar during his Nalanda visit to provide him with quality education "I requested CM to provide me with quality education. My father does not give me enough money for studies as he spends all of it on alcohol" the student said pic.twitter.com/HzC0lJjIrL — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

बच्चा या आइटम बम! बिहार में शराबबंदी कैसे सफल होगी और कैसे अभी बेअसर है इसकी पूरी जानकारी दे रहा 'छोटा पैकेट'.इस बच्चे ने ड्रोन और पूरे सिस्टम की बैंड बजा दी.नालंदा के 11 साल के सोनू का ये अंदाज एक दिन कमाल करने वाला होगा...देखिए वीडियो.नालंदा से अमृतेश Edited by @iajeetkumar pic.twitter.com/XoV766qWny — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) May 17, 2022

