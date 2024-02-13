Many drivers often neglect the crucial need to be cautious before opening your car door. However, a video that recently surfaced online helped remind the internet about the significance of this seemingly small habit. In the now-viral clip, a man on a two-wheeler can be seen abruptly falling under a moving truck after another man carelessly opened the door of his car parked alongside the road. As the car door suddenly swung open, the biker was seen slipping under the moving truck. Though, the truck driver wisely pulled the break on time and the man was able to drag himself from beneath the giant vehicle without suffering much injuries. The bone-chilling video is currently doing rounds on the internet. Disturbing Video: Youths on Bike Come Under Truck Tyre After Man Opens Car’s Door Suddenly, Bengaluru Police Share CCTV Footage With Important Message.

Biker Narrowly Escapes Death After He Falls Under Truck

