Niranjan Hiranandani, the billionaire co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, opted for the Mumbai local train instead of his luxury cars on Friday. The 73-year-old businessman posted a video of his trip to Ulhasnagar on Instagram, which has become viral. He said he chose the train to avoid Mumbai’s infamous traffic jams. His video shows him joining other commuters at the platform and getting into the AC coach. Some of his staff accompanied him as he took public transport to Ulhasnagar, a town in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Hiranandani also interacted with other passengers during the journey, which he called an "insightful personal experience". Mega Block on Sunday, December 31, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Transharbour Lines; Check Complete Details.

Niranjan Hiranandani Travels in Mumbai AC Local Train

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Hiranandani (@n_hiranandani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)