An Instagram user shared a unique recipe for biryani chai. In the video, the lady starts by adding black peppercorn, cardamom, star anise, cinnamon, and fennel seeds to boiling water. Following this, she crushes ginger, mixes it with honey, lemon, and mint, creating the unique blend for the biryani chai. The video, since being shared, has garnered millions of views, likes, and comments on social media. Chole Bhature Ice Cream is the Latest Addition to the List of Weird Food Combinations (Watch Video).

Watch the Viral Video of the Biryani Chai Recipe Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nehadeepakshah

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)