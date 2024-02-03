Tofu's Trading, a well-known trading card shop in San Jose, California, in the United States that specialises in Pokemon collectables, was the victim of a brazen robbery in an odd case of theft. The strange event, which was caught on camera, involved three burglars breaking into the building. One of the suspects, as shown on CCTV footage, chose to approach cautiously, crawling on the ground to try to avoid setting off motion detectors. Within minutes, they had made off with a heist of more than 35,000 Pokemon cards, ranging from ordinary finds to rare and perhaps priceless cards. The shop manager, Amy Simpson, disclosed that the alarm system did not sound because the motion detectors were not working properly. However, by jokingly criticising the incident and the burglars in edited security footage that was uploaded on Instagram and included sound effects and graphics, Tofu's Trading lightened the atmosphere. Bizarre Robbery in Delhi! Disappointed With Not Finding Anything Valuable to Steal at Techie’s House, Frustrated Robbers Leave Rs 500 Note at His Doorstep in Rohini.

Store Manager Mocks Burglars With Edited Footage of Theft in US

