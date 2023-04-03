Every once in a while, we come across videos of several outrageous food combinations. Today, we have a video of a supposedly ‘unique dabeli’ from Vadodara. The seller in the video can be seen giving the savoury snack a different twist of taste as he bases it with dipped bread, topped with some sauce, loads of cheese and that’s not all, he then slices some ice cream over it! The twitter user who shared this video rightly captions it, “Every second of this video is shocking” and it really is! Bizarre! Pani Puri Served With Ice Cream in Jaipur, Viral Video of Weird Food Combo Disgusts Netizens.

Vadodara Man Makes Bread Dabeli With Ice Cream Topping

Every second of this video is shocking. pic.twitter.com/SlMAmX2N68 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) March 29, 2023

