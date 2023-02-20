After gulab jamun momos, ice cream and ice panipuris are available in the market. We all have registered a distinct panipuri flavour. It is tangy, spicy-flavoured, sweet-sour garnished with some savouries on it. However, a panipuri vendor in Jaipur has invented ice cream and ice panipuri. He fills the puri with ice cream and puts a topping of flavours on it and sev. On the other hand, he makes ice panipuri, adding ice and topping it with kala khatta and other flavours. People on social media are perplexed because one cannot change the taste that has been registered for pani puri since always. Therefore, people on social media are disgusted seeing this new invention of panipuri. A social media user, Alan Hutchings, said, "Bro if thats vanila ice cream, I want those guys to attend therapy cause their mind is not at right place!" Viral Bizarre Food Combinations: From Maggi Milkshake to Strawbiryani, 11 Food-Combo From Hell That Went Viral in Recent Times.

