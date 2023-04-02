A jet-black Fallow Deer was caught on camera in a rare sighting of one of those animals. The deer was spotted in Poland’s Baryczy valley. The video of the rare black Deer has gone viral on social media. After being posted online on March 31, the clip has amassed more than 480k views. Fallow Deer are originally native to Southwest Asia but the species has been introduced elsewhere in the world and are now the most common species of deer in England. Rare Animal Found in Ladakh, Netizens Believe It To Be Tibetian Lynx After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Rare Black Deer:

Rare black fallow deer seen in the Baryczy valley in Poland. 🎥 tanczacachmura pic.twitter.com/1n0SdUikOH — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) March 31, 2023

