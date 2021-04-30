BBMAs Finalists! Check Out Full List Here

let's gooooooo. watch an incredible lineup reveal the 2021 #BBMAs finalists right here, right now! https://t.co/td4RRRx2hd — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 29, 2021

BLACKPINK Nominated For Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist at the 2021

.@BLACKPINK has been nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist at the 2021 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Et0nq1HcH8 — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) April 29, 2021

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female K-Pop Group to be Nominated at the BBMAs

Congratulations to @BLACKPINK on becoming the first female K-pop group to be nominated at the #BBMAs BLACKPINK PAVED THEIR OWN WAY 🖤💖 — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) April 29, 2021

BLACKPINK History Makers!

.@Blackpink becomes the first Kpop female act in history to be nominated for a US Billboard Music Award and This is their first ever BBMAs nomination. Y’all know what to do! Voting starts on May 10!! — ً (@_bpfuls) April 29, 2021

BLINKs Are So Proud of Their K-Pop Queens

BLACKPINK becomes the FIRST and ONLY KPOP GIRL GROUP to be nominated on Billboard Music Awards 'Top Social Artist' at the #BBMAs 2021! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE QUEENS OF KPOP! 🍾 BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA pic.twitter.com/CM4UJNYS9F — 🍥 (@blinkyeopta) April 29, 2021

'BLACKPINK Paved Their Own Way'

‘BLACKPINK PAVED THEIR OWN WAY’ trends as fans celebrate the group’s groundbreaking accomplishment being the first female K-pop act in HISTORY to be nominated for the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/VUNo7Ihlwl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 29, 2021

