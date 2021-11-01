Is this the best impression of Squid Game Doll? We think it might be. BLACKPINK’s Lisa stunned everyone with her Halloween 2021 look as she dressed up as ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Doll from Netflix’s popular Korean drama series, Squid Game. Everything about "LALISA" singer’s look is spot one. Be it the bright yellow shirt with the matching orange skater dress skirt, her two ponytails, white knee-high socks and black shoes. Hailey Bieber Recreates Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks For Halloween 2021! Hubby Justin Bieber Says, ‘Baby You Killed This’ (View Pics).

Check Out BLACKPINK’s Lisa's Halloween 2021 Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Check More Pics and Videos of Lisa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

