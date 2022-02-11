Since 2016 K-pop girl band Blackpink has been gaining popularity worldwide with their catchy hits like "Kill This Love". Today one super fashionable member of the trio is celebrating her 25th birthday. Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé turned 25 today. No doubt, the fashion enthusiast has a number of followers and fans who admire her for her talent and great looks. Microblogging site Twitter is full of birthday wishes and heart-warming notes from BLINKS.

Happy Birthday, Rose!

Rosie's 25th Birthday Wishes

Happy Birthday Fashion Enthusiast

happy birthday rose 🎂🎉 ขอให้วันเกิดปีนี้มีแต่สิ่งที่ดีเข้ามาไม่เจ็บไม่ป่วยเเละอยู่กับ blinkตลอดไปนะ พัค เเชยอง ขอบคุณที่สร้างเสียงหัวเราะและรอยยิ้มให้ตลอดขอบคุณจริงๆ " พัค เเชยอง " pic.twitter.com/YzVudDKUty — 🖤 blackpink 💕 (@PhonePh29602477) February 10, 2022

BLINKS And Their Love For Rose

Happy birthday to the talented Rosé! The main vocalist & lead dancer is globally known for her jaw-dropping visuals & vocals, earning her the title 'Korea’s Golden Voice.’ Her solo debut “On The Ground” made her the first K-soloist to hit #1 on both Billboard Global 200 charts. pic.twitter.com/cybgtvEWle — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2022

Rose's 25th Birthday It Is!

