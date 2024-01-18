Samosa is a must-have snack for many Indians. In an interesting turn of events, an eatery in Delhi introduced the blueberry samosa, which sparked mixed reactions on social media. A food blogger shared a video of her review of the blueberry samosa. While the classic savoury potato-filled snack earns a delightful 'yummy,' the unconventional blueberry samosa resulted in a "moye moye" moment for the blogger. Watch her honest reaction in this viral video. Food Blogger Tries Watermelon With Liquid That Looks Like Sauce, Bizarre Food Combination Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video of Food Blogger Eating Blueberry Samosa Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Youthbitz Food (@youthbitz)

