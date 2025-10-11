BluSmart shared an unusual post on social media informing users that they would not receive any refunds, as the company had been shut down since February 2025. An odd message was posted on X by the official BluSmart account went viral. It read - "Everyone, BluSmart company has been shut since Feb 2025. Founders have committed fraud. Do not expect any refund of your wallet money." Following this, people on X reacted with funny memes and comments. One said, "Looks like someone from the social media team with the credentials tweeted this out of frustration over not receiving their four months’ salary." Another user shared a meme of the Joker burning a building, writing, "BluSmart's social media intern be like." A different user commented, "Account should continue to roast till refunds issued / salaries paid." The post was made on October 10, 2025, at 9:56 AM IST, and since then, there has been no second message from BluSmart confirming its shutdown. Neuralink Patient Nick Wray, Paralysed by ALS, Uses Thoughts To Feed Himself With Robotic Arm; Elon Musk Reacts.

'BluSmart Shutdown' Post Made from Company Account on X

BlueSmart Shutdown Post on X (Photo Credits: X/BlueSmartIndia)

Account Should Continue to Roast Till Refunds Issued, Said X User

Account should continue to roast till refunds issued /salaries paid. — Surendra Koutarapu (@SurKopu) October 10, 2025

Netizen Funny Meme About Admin for Odd BlueSmart Shutdown Post

admin of this account be like: pic.twitter.com/i102BaJl9j — Krishna Lahoti (@avgphoenixguy) October 10, 2025

Looks Like BlueSmart Social Media Team Tweeted Out of Frustration, Says Netizen

Looks like someone from the social media team with the credentials tweeted this out of frustration over not receiving their four months’ salary. — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) October 10, 2025

BlueSmart Shutdown Funny Meme Shared By User on X

BluSmart's social media intern be like. pic.twitter.com/zicls0M8j9 — Aditya Tiwari 𝕏 (@Aditya_T007) October 10, 2025

