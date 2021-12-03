BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has time and again proved their wittiness by conveying COVID-19 rules the Bollywood way. And well, they have done it once again and this time it's a leaf out of Ranveer Singh's 83 trailer. On December 3, BMC took to Twitter and shared a picture of Ranveer as Kapil Dev all masked up giving out the message that an 'extra cover' will help us win the 'match' against the deadly virus. With Omicron in the air, it's a great attempt to educate the public via the filmy way.

Check It Out:

Mask: The 'extra cover' that will help us win the 'match' against Covid!#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/0xaySwb7AU — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 3, 2021

