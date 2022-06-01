Remember the woman from the US who made money selling her own farts in jars? Steph Matto is now making a fortune by another bizarre business that goes like a sweat-in-jars gig! Steph is now selling the sweat around her breasts and earns $500 per jar. Earlier, the' fartrepreneur' used to have a high fibre diet that did not gel well with her body. Matto lounges by her swimming pool for hours under the sun to get the desired perspiration levels. The woman says it takes almost 15 minutes to fill a jar with sweat. Stephanie Matto Has 'Fart Attack', 90 Day Fiance Star Retires from Selling 'Farts In Jar' Following Health Scare!

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Matto (@stepankamatto)

