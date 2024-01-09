A mesmerising moment unfolded in Kochi as a video shared by the Citizen engagement platform of the Government of India went viral. The video captured the enchanting convergence of the Vande Bharat Express gliding on the tracks below while an aeroplane soared high in the skies above Kochi. The captivating scene, accompanied by the caption "Breathtaking moment," has captured the imagination of viewers, showcasing the seamless coexistence of different modes of transportation. Vande Bharat Express 'Leaks' During Rains, Claims Congress; Shares Viral Video of 'Leaking' Compartment.

Vande Bharat Express and Airplane in Perfect Synchronisation

Breathtaking moment! The Vande Bharat Express glides on the tracks below, while Airplane soars high in the skies of Kochi. Courtesy: Shabzyed#VandeBharat#NewIndia#VandeBharatExpress pic.twitter.com/rCE6WCkMMP — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 9, 2024

