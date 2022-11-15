19-year-old Brian Nguyen’s historic victory is met with harsh criticism with each passing day. Brian, who goes by the pronouns She/Her/Hers, was crowned Miss Greater Derry 2023. And with this win, the model in the 100-year history of Miss America officially become the first transgender titleholder within the Miss America Organization. However, this win has drawn mixed reactions from all quarters. On the one hand, people are celebrating this victory and applauding for inclusiveness. On the other hand, people see this as a win for a ‘biological man’ who identifies as transgender and snatching victory from rightful, deserving candidates, biological women. The latter group found a firm voice in the form of former Miss Great Britain, Leilani Dowding, who took to Twitter to share her brazen opinion on the matter. She called out Brian Nguyen, describing him as an ‘overweight man caked in make up.’ The 42-year-old feels this win highlights the opportunity stolen from women by a biological male, and the issue is ‘out of control.’

Watch Video of Former Miss Great Britain Calling Out Brian Nguyen's Recent Win:

When I won Miss GB in 98 An entire world of opportunity opened for me. That will be taken away from these girls.. The winner of that comp got a scholarship and prize money, and it went to and overweight man caked in make up !! https://t.co/XxbXl0NYgF pic.twitter.com/cZFYJhpmY1 — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) November 12, 2022

Watch the Winning Moment of Brian Nguyen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brían Nguyen (@missgreaterderrynh)

Know More About Brian Nguyen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brían Nguyen (@missgreaterderrynh)

