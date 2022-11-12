In a first, 19-year-old Brian Nguyen became the first transgender model to win a beauty pageant under Miss America Organisation. She was crowned Miss Greater Derry 2023. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Brian writes, “In the 100 year history of Miss America, I have officially become the FIRST transgender titleholder within the Miss America Organization. No words can describe the feeling of having the opportunity to serve my community and represent my community for the very first time at Miss New Hampshire. I am so honored to be crowned your new Miss Greater Derry 2023, and I am thrilled to show you all what I have up my sleeves. This will be an amazing year [sic]” However, not everyone seems as happy as Brian Nguyen’s fellow participants who graciously cheered for her win. Many feel the win was “taken away” from the rightful contenders. Here’s how the internet reacted to Brian Nguyen’s win who will now next participate in Miss New Hampshire in April.

Watch Video of Brian Nguyen's Winning Moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brían Nguyen (@missgreaterderrynh)

Here's How Twitter Reacted:

Hands on the table lads Brían Nguyen has won the "Miss Greater Derry 2023” in New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/ZeU8m20yOk — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) November 10, 2022

Brían Nguyen, 19, becomes first transgender contestant to win a local Miss America Organization beauty pageant. Nguyen was crowned "Miss Greater Derry."pic.twitter.com/7iJBnx0rfu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 10, 2022

Brían Nguyen is a man who just won a female beauty pageant. I’m sure he earned his win and him being “trans” had absolutely zero factor whatsoever in the fact that a chubby dude “won” a beauty pageant over a bunch of healthy (& real) girls. pic.twitter.com/o5g4VqQNki — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) November 10, 2022

These are the new beauty standards in the US. Brian Nguyen, a 19-year-old #Transgender , has won the Miss Greater Derry pageant in New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/jSVnlOYylJ — 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙍𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂 ♏️ 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝙊𝘼𝘿𝙀𝘿 (@motorcycho8) November 12, 2022

19 yr.old 'Brian' Nguyen. He won the Beauty Pagent in NH. Liberal females so brainwashed, obedient clapping seals, so 'Diversity Is Everything' don't have a clue they're useful idiots ending the age of promoting 'female' beauty, in their own pagent. He's a guy. !!! https://t.co/D2pHBdqS6i — Chief Medical Officer: #Starfleet (@patricia_kooy) November 10, 2022

They're clapping and celebrating this. A win for 'inclusion' lol... 😂 You can't fight for people who refuse to even fight for themselves. pic.twitter.com/1UnxN2LFu3 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 9, 2022

Biological male, transgendered to be a woman, Brian Nguyen won the New Hampshire beauty pageant. pic.twitter.com/rspPxav6Ke — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) November 10, 2022

Brian Nguyen, a trans Vietnamese-American social media influencer, celebrated winning the local @MissAmerica beauty pageant in Derry, NH by eating a burger on video. Nguyen says she advocates for marginalized women. https://t.co/npEbCgf5nP pic.twitter.com/cPeJLk17qV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 10, 2022

Brian Nguyen was crowned ‘Miss Greater Derry’ pic.twitter.com/sytlUj8O2l — Ben Owen 🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) November 10, 2022

Know More About Brian Nguyen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brían Nguyen (@missgreaterderrynh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)