In a first, 19-year-old Brian Nguyen became the first transgender model to win a beauty pageant under Miss America Organisation. She was crowned Miss Greater Derry 2023. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Brian writes, “In the 100 year history of Miss America, I have officially become the FIRST transgender titleholder within the Miss America Organization. No words can describe the feeling of having the opportunity to serve my community and represent my community for the very first time at Miss New Hampshire. I am so honored to be crowned your new Miss Greater Derry 2023, and I am thrilled to show you all what I have up my sleeves. This will be an amazing year [sic]” However, not everyone seems as happy as Brian Nguyen’s fellow participants who graciously cheered for her win. Many feel the win was “taken away” from the rightful contenders. Here’s how the internet reacted to Brian Nguyen’s win who will now next participate in Miss New Hampshire in April.

