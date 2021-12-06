This news will cure Monday Blues of every single ARMY member across the globe. Their favourite K-pop idols finally have their official Instagram handles. Yes, BTS members (RM, V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin and Suga, J-Hope) have launched their Instagram accounts years after their debut. So, what have they posted on the Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform so far? Let us check out the first post for every BTS member here. It is interesting to note that they all have opted for limited comments on their posts. Nevertheless, each account has garnered almost 4 million followers in mere few hours. BTS’ Vacation Announced! Bighit Music Tweets K-Pop Band To Take ‘Extended Period of Rest,’ Also Hints at New Album Marking ‘New Chapter’!
RM Instagram Post
V Instagram Post
Jungkook Instagram Post
Jimin Instagram Post
Jin Instagram Post
Suga Instagram Post
J-Hope Instagram Post
