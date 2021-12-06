This news will cure Monday Blues of every single ARMY member across the globe. Their favourite K-pop idols finally have their official Instagram handles. Yes, BTS members (RM, V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin and Suga, J-Hope) have launched their Instagram accounts years after their debut. So, what have they posted on the Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform so far? Let us check out the first post for every BTS member here. It is interesting to note that they all have opted for limited comments on their posts. Nevertheless, each account has garnered almost 4 million followers in mere few hours. BTS’ Vacation Announced! Bighit Music Tweets K-Pop Band To Take ‘Extended Period of Rest,’ Also Hints at New Album Marking ‘New Chapter’!

RM Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

V Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 (@thv)

Jungkook Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

Jimin Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN of BTS (@j.m)

Jin Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Suga Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

J-Hope Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JHOPE (@uarmyhope)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)