BTS' recent deco kit preview video by BangtanTv on Youtube has left ARMY reeling. The short video showcases the V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, and J-Hope doing DIY and scrapbooking stuff. As per the reports, the amazing deco kit will be available for pre-order from March 4th, 2022. The adorable products contain a variety of photo cards, journals, stickers, polaroids, memo pads, decorative washi tape, and more. BTS Wins Daesang! Named 'Artist Of The Year' Winner at Korean Music Awards 2022.

Watch The Preview Video Of BTS' Deco Kit, Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)