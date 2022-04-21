While returning to South Korea after the "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts in Las Vegas, BTS vocalist and songwriter V aka Kim Taehyung starred in a heart-winning incident that's making rounds on the internet. Tae Tae saved a reporter from bumping into a pillar as she was shooting him. The incident happed at Incheon Airport, South Korea. Kim was spotted wearing cool white shorts and a white shirt along with his signature muted Boston bag. BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung Breaks New Record, Becomes The Fastest Person To Get 40 Million Followers on Instagram.

Watch The Endearing Moment, Here:

Kim taehyung really making all the reporters crying for his name, and also how he watching out over the other reporter to not hurt herself with bump to the wall😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/k8tCAuKuqa — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) April 18, 2022

