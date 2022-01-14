BTS’ V’s soft track "Christmas Tree" was officially released in Japan almost two weeks after its worldwide release and reception. Not to mention, the Japanese ARMY is loving it! It's only been more than a day since the song's release, and it is already smashing and making records. "Christmas Tree" reached the number 1 spot on Japan iTunes, that too in less than 3 hours. V became the first and only Korean soloist to achieve the position with his two tracks "Christmas Tree" and "Sweet Night". BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Portrays 'Jooan' Who Falls in Love With Beom, the Tiger in 7 Fates-Chakho Webtoon.

Watch The Official Video Of V's Christmas Tree, Here:

V's Sweet Night Song

