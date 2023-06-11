A horrific video of a bull attack in Karnataka's Vijayapura is going viral on social media. The bull attack video was shared by a Twitter user who said that a bull attacked people during the Kari festival in Karnataka's Vijaypura. The two videos shared by the user show the bull going on a rampage and allegedly attacking people who came to participate in the Kari festival. As per the post, several people were injured in the bull attack while two people are said to be in critical condition. Shockingly, a total of eight bulls were allegedly tied to ropes and made to run during the festival. Animal Attack in Karnataka: Kodagu Forest Officials Launch Hunt After Tiger Kills Two Buffaloes in Harihara Village.

Bull Goes on Rampage During Festival in Karnataka

#VisualsRDisturbing Several injured & 2 are in critical condition during a bull run festival at #Vijayapura district of #Karnataka. During the famous Kari festival- a total of 8 bulls were tied to ropes and made to run. Several got injured due to trampling. pic.twitter.com/E8kGeVRJvc — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 11, 2023

