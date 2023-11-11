A Delhi journalist was tricked into paying unfair bill at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden by the girl he met online on dating app Bumble. The man, Archit Gupta, took to X to share his ordeal. The man became victim of a scam as the woman he met on Bumble took him to a dubious cafe named “The Race Lounge and Bar” and had him foot the bill for subpar drinks and food, totaling around 15,000 rupees. Bumble responded to the man’s post and said that they will investigate the matter. This scam is going on for some time now where scammers hire good-looking women, and these girls create profiles on dating apps and then match up with boys. Boys struggling with one or two matches feel they have finally found the one and are elated. A first date is set up quickly. This is when the girl puts up a condition that she would be interested in meeting only if they went to this one particular restaurant, bar, or club in a particular area. When they reach the restaurant, bar, or club for their first date, the girl would go ahead and order the most expensive dishes, drinks, hookah, or a large number of dishes that she could probably never finish alone. In the end the boys ends up paying the large bill. Tamil Nadu: Man Posing As Doctor From US Dupes Woman on Pretext of Marriage, Asks Her To Pay Rs 19.5 Lakh Custom Duty Before Going Incommunicado.

Bumble Date Goes Wrong

Fraud Alert: Met a girl on @bumble, went to The Race Lounge & Bar in Rajouri Garden. She ordered drinks and the bill was Rs 15,886. Realised it was a scam. Discovered many people are scammed. @Cyberdost 1930 not working, @DelhiPolice please take action. Read the whole story: pic.twitter.com/Ux18iYSRm1 — Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) November 11, 2023

