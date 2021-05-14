A job post sign by Burger King asking parents to get their children to apply for a job at the food giant went viral on social media. The viral post caused controversy, sparking debates among users on Twitter. The post originally appeared on Facebook by a man who tagged a Burger King in Lorain, Ohio. The minimum legal working age in the US state is reportedly 14 years.

Here's the Facebook Post! Burger King Sign Asking Parents For Teen Workers

Viral Post Sparked Debate On Twitter

if people don't get back to work soon the Burger King is gonna start taking your sons by force and making them into burger janissaries pic.twitter.com/EW3XrHG2YE — Jane (@JaneOst_) May 13, 2021

More Reactions

Ah, I see we've reached the "corporations asking for your firstborn child" stage of late capitalism https://t.co/jPc1xj5okm — 🕸️ℜ𝔬𝔟🕸️ (@aviculor) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)