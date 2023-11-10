A conservationist and his son captured a massive burmese python in US’s Florida. Photos and video of the conservationist Mike Elfenbein and his son along with three other hunters Trey Barber, Carter Gavlock and Holden Hunter along with the 17-foot long python has surfaced on social media. As seen in the video, Gavlock was the first to grab the giant snake by the tail. Later, Mike’s son, Cole, grabbed the head of the burmese python, and all five men wrestled the python to the ground. The Burmese python was 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds. This is the second heaviest python captured till date in Florida. Huge Burmese Python Caught By Florida Man With Bare Hands! Watch Chilling Video Of The 88-Pound Snake Slithering Around in Bushes.

Massive Burmese Python Caught in Florida

WATCH 🚨 Massive 17-feet long, 198-pound Burmese python captured in Florida pic.twitter.com/pwlSePIfkO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 9, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Elfenbein (@mike_2lf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)