An 18-year-old US boy named Cameron Robbins jumped off a cruise in the Bahamas on May 24. As per reports, the reason behind this irrational move was a dare given to Cameron by his friends. The teenager went missing after the jump, and search efforts were made to rescue him. However, even after carrying out the search operation, the efforts failed, after which the US Coast Guard called off the search operation on Friday night. US Teen Turns Instant Millionaire, Wins Rs 8 Crore From Lottery Ticket Given By Grandmother on Birthday.

Video Shows Cameron Robbins After the Jump:

Footage shows Cameron Robbins, 18, who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas as a dare on Wednesday 5/24/23. He has still not been found and the search has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/q8u1ic74H2 — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 30, 2023

