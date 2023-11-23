The internet was shocked by a woman's unexpected offer to rent out half of her bed amid Toronto's soaring house rent controversy. Anya Ettinger, a realtor in Toronto, brought attention to a Facebook Marketplace post last month that seemed to show someone renting out a half-bed for 900 Canadian dollars (about Rs 54,790) per month. The post for a shared bedroom in a downtown apartment with a lake view was for rent, with a monthly payment of CA$ 900. "Looking for an easy-going female to share the master bedroom and the one Queen-sized bed. I have been previously sharing the bedroom which only has one queen size with a roommate I found on Facebook, and it worked out perfectly well", the post. While the post has now been deleted, screenshots of it are currently doing rounds on the internet. Global Prime Rents Continue to Rise but Rate of Growth Slowing: Report.

Woman Puts Half of Her Bed for Rent in Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anya Ettinger (@aserealty)

