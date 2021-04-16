In a webcam faux pas, Will Amos, a Canadian federal member of parliament (MP) for Pontiac, Quebec for the Liberal party can be seen naked. A screenshot of the incident has now gone viral and led to calls for an investigation. However, Amos took to Twitter to apologise by explaining that it was an "unfortunate mistake" and that he "accidentally left the camera on" as he "changed into work clothes".

Canadian MP, Will Amos' Apology Tweet:

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

