Billie Eilish is facing a severe backlash after videos of her making fun of Asian people’s accents and using racial slurs have gone viral. As claimed, the clip sees the singer allegedly saying the word “ch*nk”, an offensive slur referring to a person of Chinese descent. This has led to havoc on Twitter and 'Cancel Billie Eilish' trend on micro-blogging site has also gained momentum. Check out how netizens have reacted. Did Billie Eilish Just Come Out? 'Bad Guy' Singer's Instagram Post With Caption 'I Love Girls' Sends Twitterati Into a Tizzy!

Here's The Video:

Fans Reaction:

Billie, Are You Listening?

Ghosh!

Umm!

"That's not who I am - I've grown since then - I'll learn to do better - take some time - that's not how i was raised - etc etc etc" *drops album* 🤡s stream it. Everyone loves on.. - how to be an apologetic racist.#BillieEilish — PICCOLOBLACK🙃 (@PICCOLOBLACK) June 17, 2021

Christ!

Billie Eilish is RACIST. Do NOT stream her music Do NOT watch her music videos Do NOT put her songs on playlists If your local radio station is playing her music, call them and let them know they’ve messed up! Billie Eilish is a racist #cancelbillieeilish — the revie w show still i guess (@xXreviewshowXx) October 7, 2019

OKAY!

Ok so yall . There is so much i wanna say.1) billie queerbaited and tried to profit off .2) shes dating a racist .3) shes dating a guy way elder than her .,4,)she stood for #blm but what happened in #asianslivematter.like yall need to grow up #BillieEilish — Bmavercia (@bmavercia) June 18, 2021

Really?

@billieeilish why?! Why would do post something offensive?! On top of that her boyfriend is a racist trump supporters. Billie is coming off fishy #BillieEilish #racism #why #DoBetter pic.twitter.com/5x26YwxhUc — KEN (@shadezay1) June 18, 2021

Jesus!

#BillieEilish is a racist apparently. Can we cancel her? That's the rules, right? Can't wait to hear the lefts' outrage...@billieeilish, when are you starting your apology tour? One for your music, and the other for being a racist. https://t.co/Ebha4kwIuU — FattyGrissle (@FGrissle) June 17, 2021

Billie Slammed!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)