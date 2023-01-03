Veterinarians in South Carolina were left shocked after they found more than three dozen hair ties in a cat's stomach. The feline named Juliet had a blockage in her stomach. The ponytail holders prevented the animal from eating properly. Charleston Animal Society said that her intestines were not damaged, but she is being treated after a buildup of fat in her liver caused some health issues. The caption warns all pet owners, " Unfortunately, even with the best care, not every animal makes it." So be aware! Feral Cat Found With 17 Critically-Endangered Lizards in Its Stomach in New Zealand! See Shocking Pictures.

See Pictures, Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)