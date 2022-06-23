A man went viral on Twitter after he shared his inspiring story. The man, Tobi Emonts-Holley has a Ph.D. and he is also the CEO of a firm. In a twitter thread he shared his achievements in the past 10 years while having six children. He however forgot about his wife who took care of his kids at home while he achieved his career milestones. People highlighted the fact that in having six children over the past 10 years, his wife has spent a good portion of those years pregnant. Some celebrated his accomplishments, but also noted that having a wife at home has made them easier to achieve.

 

Check Tweet And Reactions:

