A man went viral on Twitter after he shared his inspiring story. The man, Tobi Emonts-Holley has a Ph.D. and he is also the CEO of a firm. In a twitter thread he shared his achievements in the past 10 years while having six children. He however forgot about his wife who took care of his kids at home while he achieved his career milestones. People highlighted the fact that in having six children over the past 10 years, his wife has spent a good portion of those years pregnant. Some celebrated his accomplishments, but also noted that having a wife at home has made them easier to achieve.

Check Tweet And Reactions:

Over the past 10 years, I have earned a Ph.D. & got promoted to CEO while having 6 kids. The secret to keeping it all under control? One small habit. It's not sexy, but it's essential. Here’s the breakdown for you: — Tobi Emonts-Holley (@PeakTobi) June 21, 2022

dude. DUDE. who’s raising your 6 kids? what’s the market value of that labor? especially given that it frees you up for your little journaling habits & whatnot? @ilanaettinger @alindguzik we got a live one here, time for a cool frosty Twitter dot com welcome 🤣 https://t.co/h0E67sCVdj — Brenna Erford (@brenna_erford) June 23, 2022

You don't have 6 kids, your wife does. You have a paying job & your wife does not. Your secret is having a wife to manage your home & family for you, leaving you enough free time to work a full-time job & earn a degree. I did it as a single mom with 3 kids. You're not special. — Mindy Bee (@MindyBeeArt) June 22, 2022

I glanced at this & assumed it was a woman. I was disappointed to hear a man thought he was standing on his own two feet, when in fact it’s the tale as old as time: a woman does all the unpaid labor & this allows a man to succeed. He takes sole credit. Thanks wife as “his rock” — Stunt Double (@pillar_of_sa1t) June 22, 2022

