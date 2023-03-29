From small tea vendors to upscale restaurants, we all seem to favor making cashless purchases these days. But we simply had no idea that it would eventually turn into a charged form of payment. Returning to cash payments would seem to be very difficult given how much the technique has permeated our daily lives. For the unversed, several reports had proposed that beginning on April 1, a 1.1 per cent fee will apply to any UPI payment of over Rs 2000. Even though several online payment apps are issuing explanations, the news was sufficient to start a meme fest on Twitter. UPI Down Trends as Frustrated Users Unable to Make Payments on New Year's Eve 2022, Complain About UPI Server Down on Twitter.

Netizens Say, ‘Cash In, Apps Out’:

A User Takes a Dig at the Decision:

Indians to Govt when the govt announced they are going out o charge for UPI from now on. #UPIcharges pic.twitter.com/UD3Na6BKPD — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) March 29, 2023s

A Comparision Between Cash Vs UPI Users:

UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 likely to carry a charge of 1.1%#UPIcharges pic.twitter.com/8QIp3NVKdD — Abdesh Gurjar (@abdeshgurjar5) March 29, 2023

'Pushpa' Take UPI Users:

#UPIcharges #UPIPayments Govt levy 1.1 % fee on #UPI Transactions above Rs 2000 Le UPI users be like:- pic.twitter.com/31JANVSJ1J — Anushka Singh Rawat (@AnuRawat01) March 29, 2023

