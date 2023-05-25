Monkeys are notorious! In a video doing the rounds on the internet, a man is seen climbing the stairs of a place; however, a surprise guest interrupts him. A monkey notoriously snatches away the man's glasses and refuses to give them back. A lady then interrupts and offers him food to distract him while taking the glasses away and giving them back to the man. "Never underestimate a Monkey's business [sic]," a user commented on the funny video. Latur Village Organises Traditional Funeral For Monkey, Hundreds Gather To Bid Farewell To 'Friend' (Watch Video).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)