Amid alarming weather conditions, intense rainfall, and heavy flooding in Tamil Nadu's Chennai region due to Cyclone Michaung, a man was caught on camera catching fish in the middle of a road. The incident came to the fore after a clip of the man trying to catch the fish surfaced and went viral on social media on Tuesday, December 5. Meanwhile, The severe cyclonic storm made landfall in Chennai today, while the city struggled to cope with large-scale waterlogging, power cuts and disruption in internet and mobile services. Cyclone Michaung Leaves Trail of Destruction in Tamil Nadu, DMK Government Seeks Rs 5,000 Crore Central Assistance.

Man Catches Fish in Middle of Road in Chennai

Chennai is facing intense floods due to heavy rain caused by cyclone Michaung. Here's a clip of a man catching a fish in the middle of the road.pic.twitter.com/IDnQ8UNpyw — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)