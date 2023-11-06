The Bharatiya Janta Party chief JP Nadda was seen playing a traditional drum during his visit to the Chhal region in Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly Election 2023 in the state. Meanwhile, polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly of the first phase will be held on November 7. The second phase of the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh assembly will be held on 17 November. The counting of the votes will be held on 3 December. JP Nadda Offers Prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Rajasthan's Jaipur (Watch Video).

BJP President JP Nadda Plays Traditional Drum in Chhattisgarh

#WATCH | BJP President JP Nadda plays traditional drum during his visit to Chhal, Raigahr in poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/OraQitXzxQ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

