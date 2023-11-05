In a recently surfaced video, Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen preparing tea for party workers at the residence of a female BJP worker in Bastar’s Kondagaon region in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, November 5. Irani is currently campaigning in Chattisgarh ahead of the upcoming state polls. The campaigning for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will end today. The polling for the first phase in the state will begin on November 7, and the counting of the votes will be held on December 3. Smriti Irani Viral Video: Congress Claims Journalist Removed From Service After ‘Questioning’ Union Minister.

Smriti Irani Prepares Tea for Party Workers in Bastar

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Union Minister Smriti Irani prepares tea for party workers at the residence of a worker in Kondagaon, Bastar pic.twitter.com/ZPawL0UqCW — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

