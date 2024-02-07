A dog that was lost during the devastating wildfire that swept through Viña del Mar, Chile, last weekend has been found and reunited with its owner. Reportedly, the dog was left alone at his home when its owner had to go to work. The fire broke out shortly after and quickly spread across the city, destroying thousands of homes and killing dozens of people. The dog managed to escape the flames and ran away from his home but could not find its way back. It was eventually spotted by a volunteer from a local animal welfare group, who recognised him from a photo that its owner had posted on social media. The volunteer took the dog to a school that was serving as a shelter for the fire victims and contacted the owner. The reunion between Lucky and Juan was captured on video and shared online, where it touched the hearts of many people. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 112 in Vina Del Mar As Officials Struggle To Contain Forest Fires.

Missing Dog Reunited With Owner

