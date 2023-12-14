Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's third movie of 2023, Dunki is about to get released in theatres on December 21. The movie has already got the fans buzzing with it's amazing songs, trailer and glimpses. The song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' sung by Arijit Singh has particularly went viral with fans matching steps with the hook step and making reels. The latest to join the trend has been 'Universe Boss' former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. Shah Rukh Khan himself shared the video of Gayle dancing to the tunes of 'Lutt Putt Gaya' which went viral, with the caption 'And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha'. Chris Gayle played for Shah Rukh Khan owned IPL franchise KKR for three years between 2008 and 2010. 'It's Like Two Delhiites Talking...' KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About His Relationship With Franchise Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan, Video Goes Viral!

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Chris Gayle's Performance On Dunki Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Hook Step

And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha https://t.co/0Ii6B0GX6H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2023

