Climate activists find different ways to make their voices heard every few days. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a few climate change activists pouring diluted charcoal into Rome's Trevi fountain. Many spectators are seen clicking pictures of this protest against fossil fuels. "Causing pollution in the name of reducing pollution [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Another user wrote, "The irony of this whole picture. Polluting this beautiful fountain to protest to reduce pollution [sic]," Climate Activists Blacken Trevi Fountain over Italy Floods.

Watch the Climate Activists' Protest Here:

Climate activists pouring diluted charcoal into Rome's historic Trevi Fountain to protest against fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/b7PU7KGoy4 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)