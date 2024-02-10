During a live interview with Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, anchor Wolf Blitzer looked as though he was about to throw up. As a result, CNN had to go to a commercial break abruptly. During the interview on Thursday night, February 8, the presenter of "Situation Room" was extremely uncomfortable and kept sucking his tongue many times. As Raskin discussed the controversy surrounding Donald Trump's inclusion on the ballot in Colorado, Blitzer listened to him in terrified silence. After a full minute of Blitzer straining to control himself, CNN cut him off and let Ruskin wrap up his parting remarks on his own. Those paying attention were able to hear background noises that sounded like vomit. Suddenly, a commercial on CNN interrupted Ruskin in the middle of his statement. The video of the live conversation is currently doing rounds on social media. BBC News Anchor Maryam Moshiri Caught Giving Middle Finger During Live Broadcast: Full Video Shows Moments That Led to News Presenter ‘Flipping’ on Air.

CNN Suddenly Cuts to Commercial After News Anchor Appeared to Throw Up

Very concerning moment on CNN when Wolf Blitzer appeared to be trying to hold back vomit. CNN cut off Rep Jamie Raskin and went to a long break. Returned with Paula Reid anchoring. Hope he is well soon. pic.twitter.com/ftE7eXB1x7 — Kimberley (@KimberleyC) February 8, 2024

