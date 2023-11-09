After Colombia launched a national mission to collect the treasure, the "Holy Grail of shipwrecks," holding up to 200 tonnes of gold, silver, and emeralds, might be floating on the Caribbean within months. In 1708, during a battle with the British, the Spanish galleon San Jose's powder magazines exploded, causing it to sink off the Colombian town of Cartagena. There were 600 seamen on board, all but 11 of whom perished along with the ship, and riches valued as much as $20 billion in modern currency. The fabled vessel was found by a group of naval divers in around 3,100 feet of water, the Colombian authorities declared in 2015. Another crew returned with beautiful photos of their flawlessly preserved cargo last year. The government of Colombia has now declared that it would be hiked before President Gustavo Petro's tenure ends in 2026. Underwater Robot Finds 300-yr-old Ship with Treasure Worth $17bn.

Columbia to Dig Out San Jose Shipwreck ‘The Holy Grail’

