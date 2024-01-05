On January 1, 2024, a slew of powerful earthquakes rocked Japan, leaving over 50 dead, while officials were still having difficulty assessing the extent of the devastation. Up to 155 earthquakes have struck the island nation since Monday, the Japan Meteorological Office reported, including a 7.6 magnitude shock and another more than 6. Amid vast destruction by the recent earthquakes and tsunami fear, a comparative picture is currently doing rounds on social media, depicting a torii standing tall while all the other structures can be seen razed off. While the first pic in the now-viral tweet posted by X account ‘non aesthetic things’ is from the devastation caused by an atomic bomb in the city of Nagasaki in 1945, the second image is from Kozuchi shrine, depicting the aftermath of a tsunami that hit Otsuchi region in 2011. These two arches are on opposite sides of Japan. Tsunami Waves Caught on Camera in Japan: High Tides Observed Along Coast of Western Japan Amid Earthquake in Various Regions, Scary Videos Surface.

Torii Gate Viral Pic

