In a bizarre incident which reportedly took place in Pakistan, condom-shaped balloons were allegedly used by followers of a renowned political party to commemorate their recent electoral win. This unexpected display, which reportedly occurred on February 9, 2024, has already sparked a heated discussion on social media and other platforms in the neighbouring nation, with responses ranging from astonishment and laughter to outrage and fear. While the whereabouts of this event remain unknown, the video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. Pakistan Election Results 2024: Amid Rigging Allegations, Election Commission Orders Repolling at Certain Booths.

Condoms Allegedly Used As Balloons During Pakistan Elections 2024 Celebrations

