The internet is buzzing after a young woman named Emma, known as @storyteller_emma on Instagram, went viral for announcing a unique “business of listening to sorrows.” In her quirky video, Emma said she would hear people’s troubles for a fee—INR 200 for minor complaints, INR 400 for bigger issues, and INR 1,000 for an emotional session with tears and arguments. “I stand with you in your sorrows… just keep the money ready,” she declared, framing it with humour hashtags. The unusual concept instantly struck a chord, drawing laughter and admiration alike. Since posting, the video has clocked over 21 lakh views, 26,000+ likes, 91,000 shares, and 5,000 comments. While clearly intended as comedy, Emma’s satirical business idea has sparked conversations on loneliness, mental health, and the value of being heard—making her India’s newest viral star. Tamil Nadu YouTuber Madan Gowri Loses Phone at Dubai Airport, Gets It Safely Back in Chennai Thanks to Dubai Police (Watch Video).

Content Creator Goes Viral for Charging Money to Hear People’s Sorrows

