In the wake of Cyclone Michaung causing torrential rains in Chennai, a surprising sight unfolded as a Mugger crocodile was captured on video crawling on a waterlogged road in the Perungalathur area on Sunday night, December 3. The footage, widely shared on social media, depicts the reptile crossing the road and vanishing into the nearby bushes. Tamil Nadu Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu assured the public that the wildlife division had been alerted and actively managed the situation to mitigate potential risks. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sahu wrote, "There is no possibility of harm to humans IF these animals are left alone & unprovoked. No need to panic. Wildlife division has been alerted and is on the job to avoid any untoward incident." Crocodile Beaten to Death by Mob in Bihar Video: Locals Kill Huge Reptile After It Killed Minor Boy in Vaishali, Probe Underway.

Crocodile in Chennai Amid Cyclone

Crocodile on road😱😱😱 atleast 12 feet Above the size🥶🥶 Be careful #Chennai #perungaluthur pic.twitter.com/WM3NAyejco — Xavio S (@NaangaKepo) December 4, 2023

Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu Reacts

Many are tweeting about this video.There are a few mugger crocodiles in several of the water bodies in Chennai. These are shy elusive animals and avoid human contact. This one has come out as the water has overflown due to massive rains under the impact of #CycloneMichuang please… https://t.co/qY8aTEdfaw — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 4, 2023

Crocodile on Chennai Streets

